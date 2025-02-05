Federal, Manitoba governments commit nearly $80 million for northern railway,

-CP-The federal and Manitoba governments are putting more than $79 million into a railway and a port in the province’s north. The money is to be used to finish work on the Hudson Bay Railway and to continue redevelopment of the Port of Churchill. The federal government committed $43 million to completing the restoration of the rail line, while the province has allocated $36.4 million to go toward restoring and replacing old infrastructure at the port. The rail line was shut down in 2017 by its then-owners, U.S.-based OmniTrax, after flooding washed out large sections of the tracks. Arctic Gateway Group, a consortium of northern and First Nation communities, took over ownership of the railway and the port in 2018 and relaunched service. Premier Wab Kinew says the project is…



