National News
New wrongful conviction review body could see hundreds of applications

February 5, 2025 20 views

By Anja Karadeglija -CP-A new independent commission tasked by the federal government with reviewing miscarriages of justice could discover that more people than expected are serving prison sentences for crimes they didn’t commit. Other countries that launched similar commissions have found that “the degree of wrongful convictions certainly was much more significant than they knew,” said Sen. Kim Pate, a prominent advocate for the wrongfully convicted. “I suspect we will see much the same.” Former justice minister David Lametti introduced the legislation to set up the Miscarriage of Justice Review Commission. His successor, Justice Minister Arif Virani, is now in the process of implementing that legislation. The commission won’t be able to overturn a conviction but will have the power to order a new trial or appeal. Lametti said we…

