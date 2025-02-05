Nenan Dane explores possibilities on child welfare rights at Treaty 8

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — First Nations in northeast B.C. explored options to develop their family services during a workshop late last week. First Nations’ family services group Nenan Dane Dane Zaa Deh Zona Family Services Society brought Treaty 8 communities together for a meeting about child welfare jurisdiction on Friday, January 31st. ‘Reasserting Jurisdiction for Treaty 8’ took place at Treaty 8 offices in Fort St. John, with delegates from Halfway River First Nation, Doig River First Nation and Saulteau First Nation in attendance. At issue was the principle of implementing their own family services with respect to implementing their own child and family services concerning the well-being of Indigenous children, youth and families residing in Treaty 8. Bart Knudsgaard -…
