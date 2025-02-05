From Norfolk to Newmarket: Officials warn of exposures across Ontario as measles outbreak spreads

By J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator A measles outbreak in Norfolk County has hit 21 confirmed cases, with the latest patients possibly exposing people as far away as Newmarket. Grand Erie Public Health said Monday the new cases are in adults whose infections are “linked to a previous exposure.” The pair are recovering at home while health officials are busy “following up with known contacts who may have been exposed to the measles virus through these individuals,” health unit spokesperson Shawn Falcao said in a media release. The health unit said exposure to the highly contagious airborne virus was possible at the family practice office at the Roulston’s Pharmacy on Donly Drive in Simcoe on the evening of Jan. 28, and the Shopper’s Drug Mart on…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice