From Norfolk to Newmarket: Officials warn of exposures across Ontario as measles outbreak spreads

By J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator A measles outbreak in Norfolk County has hit 21 confirmed cases, with the latest patients possibly exposing people as far away as Newmarket. Grand Erie Public Health said Monday the new cases are in adults whose infections are “linked to a previous exposure.” The pair are recovering at home while health officials are busy “following up with known contacts who may have been exposed to the measles virus through these individuals,” health unit spokesperson Shawn Falcao said in a media release. The health unit said exposure to the highly contagious airborne virus was possible at the family practice office at the Roulston’s Pharmacy on Donly Drive in Simcoe on the evening of Jan. 28, and the Shopper’s Drug Mart on…
Related Posts
Invictus Games 2025 medals designed by Indigenous artists unveiled in Vancouver
February 5, 2025 15
Organizers of the 2025 Invictus Games, kicking off in Vancouver, unveiled the medals that will be…
Councillor raises alarm over impacts of Trumps border issues
February 5, 2025 15
Six Nations councillors are voicing concerns over the impact heightened U.S. border security and Donald Trump’s…