First Nations life expectancy 19 years lower than other Albertans

By Brett McKay, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, St. Albert Gazette The average First Nations lifespan is now nearly two decades shorter than other Albertans, data from Alberta Health reveals. In 2023, the average life expectancy for First Nations Albertans was 62.81 years. Non-First Nations Albertans, in comparison, had an average life expectancy of 81.88 years. First Nationslife expectancy in the province has fallen eight years since 2019 and is 10 years lower than at the turn of the century, contributing to a longevity gap between First Nations and other Albertans wider than at any point on record. Between 1974-78, the difference in life expectancy between the Indigenous population and total population in the province was 15 years, according to a 1981 studyfrom Health and Welfare Canada. By 1999, this difference…



