National News
ticker

Singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie stripped of Order of Canada

February 10, 2025 60 views

-CP-The appointment of singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie to the Order of Canada has been terminated by the Governor General. The move was announced in the Canada Gazette, the federal government newspaper. It says the appointment was terminated by an ordinance signed by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon on Jan. 3. The move comes after a CBC report in 2023 questioned Sainte-Marie’s Indigenous heritage, saying it found a birth certificate that indicated she was born in 1941 in Massachusetts. Family members in the U.S. told CBC that Sainte-Marie was not adopted and doesn’t have Indigenous ancestry. Sainte-Marie’s Indigenous culture was a central part of her identity as she rose to fame in the 1960s, and she was won awards including multiple Junos and the Polaris Music Prize in 2015. Her official website once…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘Sport really builds confidence’: Indigenous groups net $24.2 million from Sport Canada

February 10, 2025 41

By Nora O’Malley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Vancouver, BC – Canada is investing $24.2 million in…

Read more
National News

Poilievre promises a military base in Iqaluit, would cut foreign aid to pay for it

February 10, 2025 47

By David Baxter -CP-A Conservative government would build a permanent military base in Nunavut and pay…

Read more