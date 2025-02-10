National News
Claims process for First Nations child welfare class action opens in March, AFN says

February 10, 2025 47 views

By Alessia Passafiume -CP-The Assembly of First Nations says children and their families who lived under Canada’s First Nations child welfare system from 1991 to 2022 can apply for a class action settlement starting in March. National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak says the settlement is an acknowledgment of the harms First Nations people experienced under a “racist system that has broken so many lives and families.” In 2023, the Federal Court approved a $23 billion settlement to compensate some 300,000 First Nations children and their families for Canada’s chronic underfunding of on-reserve child welfare services. The settlement agreement followed a 2019 Canadian Human Rights Tribunal (CHRT) ruling that ordered Ottawa to pay the maximum penalty for discrimination — $40,000 — to each child inappropriately removed from their homes, as well…

