National News
ticker

So long, penny! Trump orders US to ditch 1-cent coin after decades of complaints

February 10, 2025 40 views

By Alan Suderman RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The lowly penny, the forgotten mainstay of coin jars and car cupholders everywhere, may soon be no more. President Donald Trump announced Sunday he’s ordered his administration to cease production of the 1-cent coin, whose buying power is long past its prime. Advocates for ditching the penny cite its high production cost — currently almost 4 cents per penny, according to the U.S. Mint — and limited utility. Fans of the penny cite its usefulness in charity drives and relative bargain in production costs compared with the nickel, which costs almost 14 cents to mint. Trump’s surprise order comes after decades of unsuccessful efforts to pitch the penny. “Only tradition explains our stubborn attachment to the penny. But sometimes traditions get ridiculous,” the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘Sport really builds confidence’: Indigenous groups net $24.2 million from Sport Canada

February 10, 2025 41

By Nora O’Malley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Vancouver, BC – Canada is investing $24.2 million in…

Read more
National News

Poilievre promises a military base in Iqaluit, would cut foreign aid to pay for it

February 10, 2025 47

By David Baxter -CP-A Conservative government would build a permanent military base in Nunavut and pay…

Read more