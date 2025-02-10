A running list of Ontario election promises in campaign for snap Feb. 27 vote

-CP-A running list of election promises announced by the Ontario Progressive Conservatives, NDP, Liberals and Greens in the province’s snap election campaign. The vote is set for Feb. 27. Progressive Conservatives Feb. 8 on security: Spend $50 million to expand the Ontario Provincial Police’s Joint-Air Support Unit with two new H-135 helicopters to support the Niagara Regional Police and the Windsor Police Service with increased border patrols, security and enforcement. Feb. 7 on transportation: Build a tunnel under Highway 401 from Mississauga in the west to the Markham area in the east, at an unknown cost. Feb. 6 on transit: Seek to build a freight rail bypass along the Highway 407 corridor in Peel Region. Feb. 5 on affordability: Take tolls off Highway 407 East, the provincially owned portion of…
