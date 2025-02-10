Makivvik election winners both concerned by low voter turnout

Nunatsiaq News-Incumbent vice-president Andy Moorhouse and corporate secretary Alicia Aragutak were re-elected to their positions with Makivvik in elections held across Nunavik Thursday but both say they’re concerned by the lower voter turnout. For Moorhouse, the win means a third three-year term as vice-president of economic development. He first served from 2016 to 2019, and was elected again in 2022. Of the 10,141 eligible voters only 1,969 showed up on election day, for a voter turnout rate of 19.4 per cent., according to Makivvik, the corporation responsible for promoting the rights of Inuit in Nunavik. For that reason, Moorhouse said, his win came with mixed emotions. “It is a way of voicing your opinion and making sure that you have a voice in a democratic process,” he said of the…
Related Posts
‘Sport really builds confidence’: Indigenous groups net $24.2 million from Sport Canada
February 10, 2025 41
By Nora O’Malley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Vancouver, BC – Canada is investing $24.2 million in…
Poilievre promises a military base in Iqaluit, would cut foreign aid to pay for it
February 10, 2025 46
By David Baxter -CP-A Conservative government would build a permanent military base in Nunavut and pay…