Kenora opens Indigenous relations office

February 10, 2025 59 views

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter KENORA – The Indigenous relations office on the main floor of city hall had, in the words of Ed Mandamin, its “soft opening” this week. The official or “hard” opening is set for Monday, said Mandamin, the City of Kenora’s Indigenous relations adviser since last June. He said the office reflects the municipality’s resolve “to develop relations with First Nations” in the area. “It’s groundbreaking, for sure, because of the fact that this is a brand new division of Kenora, the Indigenous relations department,” he said. “And we do have a quite a large population of First Nations around Kenora, so it makes sense for them to have an office here, to create the open-door policy for First Nations.” And it truly is…

