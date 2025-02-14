National News
ticker

Brantford man charged with attempted murder in Intimate Partner Violence

February 14, 2025 2 views

BRANTFORD- The Brantford Police Service (BPS) has charged a 37-year-old city man with attempted murder after a woman was treated at a local hosptial for stab wounds. Brantford Police  were dispatched to an English Lane residence Friday, February 14, 2025, at about 12:30 a.m., after receiving a report from a local hospital that a woman was being treated for life threatening stab wounds. Police responded to  the residence and took a man into custody without incident. The accused and the victim were known to each other. BPS said the incident has been classified as an Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) related homicide and no threat to public safety exists. As a result, a 37-year-old Brantford man has been charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of possession of a…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

TIFF CEO worried about ‘nationalistic’ shift in TV, film amid Canada-US trade tension

February 14, 2025 26

By Alex Nino Gheciu -CP-The CEO of the Toronto International Film Festival is warning against an…

Read more
National News

Earthquake felt on southern Vancouver Island is latest B.C. tremor

February 14, 2025 34

Residents across southern Vancouver Island reported feeling a 3.8 magnitude earthquake that struck off the southern…

Read more