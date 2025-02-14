Brantford man charged with attempted murder in Intimate Partner Violence

BRANTFORD- The Brantford Police Service (BPS) has charged a 37-year-old city man with attempted murder after a woman was treated at a local hosptial for stab wounds. Brantford Police were dispatched to an English Lane residence Friday, February 14, 2025, at about 12:30 a.m., after receiving a report from a local hospital that a woman was being treated for life threatening stab wounds. Police responded to the residence and took a man into custody without incident. The accused and the victim were known to each other. BPS said the incident has been classified as an Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) related homicide and no threat to public safety exists. As a result, a 37-year-old Brantford man has been charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of possession of a…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice