National News
Singh says pipelines would not be first priority for NDP energy policy

February 18, 2025 96 views

By David Baxter -CP-NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said he sees an east-west clean electricity network as his first priority for expanding the Canadian energy market — not new pipelines. W hile Singh isn’t shutting the door entirely to pipelines, he says pipeline projects must be accepted by the communities through which they’re routed, must not hurt the environment, must provide good jobs and must meet Indigenous consultation requirements. “We’re open to projects if they meet those criteria. The project I’m really excited about is an east-west energy grid, but we’re open to other projects as well,” Singh said. Most Canadian energy exports now go to the United States, which is threatening Canada with a barrage of tariffs on all exports, including a 10 per cent levy on energy products like…

