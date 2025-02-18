American Indian Country responds to Trump

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa It’s been a busy month for President Trump. From directing the U.S. to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement and waging war on paper straws to raving about turning the Gaza strip into the “Riviera of the Middle East”, the antics of the Trump administration have been nothing short of unravelling. While 51 per cent Native Americans voted for Trump, according to a poll released by Native News Online, many nations have sent letters to the President in response to the recent political developments. Birthright citizenship Trump floated an executive order to curtail birthright citizenship in the U.S. The executive order has been blocked by four federal court judges and will likely end up in front of the Supreme Court. It was…



