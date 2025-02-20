National News
Poilievre’s proposed incentives for First Nations water, resource projects draw fire

February 20, 2025 33 views

By Alessia Passafiume Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he would incentivize First Nations to support natural-resource projects through industry taxes and revisiting how much sway Indigenous Peoples and environmental considerations have over approving projects. The proposals drew some swift criticism from experts and researchers. Speaking at a rally in Ottawa on Saturday, Poilievre said he would encourage Indigenous leaders to support natural resource projects by “letting companies pay a share of their federal corporate taxes to local First Nations” — a position he first announced last year. He added that First Nations could spend that revenue on “clean drinking water and a better future for their people.” “I want the First Nations people of Canada to be the richest people in the world,” Poilievre said, adding he would repeal Bill…

