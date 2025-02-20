National News
ticker

Indigenous healer admits to sexually assaulting 12 women in Saskatchewan

February 20, 2025 21 views

-CP-A Saskatchewan man who said he was an Indigenous healer has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting 12 women. Cecil Wolfe, who is 63, entered the pleas Wednesday in Saskatoon court. Wolfe was accused of sexual assaulting the women between 2013 and 2021. Police have said Wolfe met the victims in various communities under the pretext of being a healer or medicine man. Wolfe pleaded guilty to the charges three years ago but they were expunged. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 26. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2025.  …

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘We need to be strong’: Music producer Bob Ezrin boasts of Canadian pride after performing arts award

February 20, 2025 22

By Cassandra Szklarski -CP-Veteran music producer Bob Ezrin says he’s “beyond proud” to be among this…

Read more
National News

Poilievre’s proposed incentives for First Nations water, resource projects draw fire

February 20, 2025 34

By Alessia Passafiume Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he would incentivize First Nations to support natural-resource…

Read more