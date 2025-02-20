Indigenous healer admits to sexually assaulting 12 women in Saskatchewan

-CP-A Saskatchewan man who said he was an Indigenous healer has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting 12 women. Cecil Wolfe, who is 63, entered the pleas Wednesday in Saskatoon court. Wolfe was accused of sexual assaulting the women between 2013 and 2021. Police have said Wolfe met the victims in various communities under the pretext of being a healer or medicine man. Wolfe pleaded guilty to the charges three years ago but they were expunged. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 26. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2025. …



