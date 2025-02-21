National News
Aatami talks clean energy and renaming bodies of water in keynote address

February 21, 2025 24 views

By Cedric Gallant, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Makivvik Corp. president Pita Aatami spoke of Inuit empowerment Wednesday at the Aqsarniit Trade Show and Conference in Ottawa. “It sounds funny when [U.S. President Donald] Trump talks about renaming the Gulf of Mexico into the Gulf of America,” he said. But he pointed out that Nunavik Inuit are doing much the same thing by renaming lakes previously named by Europeans. This work is done by Nunavik Geomatics, a consulting firm that provides state-of-the-art mapping and spatial analysis services, one of the many companies he mentioned in his speech that are under the umbrella of Makivvik, the Inuit rights-holding organization in Nunavik. Aatami was giving a keynote speech at the conference, which is being held Monday to Thursday at Rogers Centre…

