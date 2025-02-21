National News
‘We need to be strong’: Music producer Bob Ezrin boasts of Canadian pride after performing arts award

February 21, 2025 30 views

By Cassandra Szklarski Veteran music producer Bob Ezrin says he’s “beyond proud” to be among this year’s recipients of the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award, especially as a newly repatriated Canadian in the midst of renouncing his U.S. citizenship. The dual citizen said Thursday that he declared his intent to give up U.S. ties in January and is awaiting approval, which could take months. Ezrin said he spent much of the past year straddling the border but has moved permanently to Toronto, ending nearly four decades of U.S. residency, in large part over what he expected from a second Donald Trump presidency. He’s particularly concerned about threats to Canadian sovereignty and says he values distinctions like his Governor General’s award for lifetime artistic achievement — considered Canada’s highest honour for…

