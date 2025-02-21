Prolific offender having hearing after over whether his Charter rights were violated

By Keith Lacey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Penticton Herald A court proceeding is underway at the Penticton Courthouse this week to determine if one of the South Okanagan’s most prolific offenders had his Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms violated during a police stop last April in Okanagan Falls. Andrew Robert Hardenstine pleaded not guilty to nine counts Tuesday morning before a voir dire — a trial within a trial to determine the admissibility of evidence- commenced in the B.C. Supreme Court of Justice before Justice V. Gottardi. Gottardi ordered a ban on publication of all evidence presented at the voir dire. Hardenstine is facing charges of illegally possessing weapons (a handgun and rifle), disarming a peace officer (taser) in the course of performing his or her duties, possessing a…



