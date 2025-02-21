Musk waves a chainsaw and charms conservatives talking up Trump’s cost-cutting efforts

By Adriana Gomez Licon OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Billionaire Elon Musk appeared at a conservative gathering outside Washington on Thursday waving a chainsaw in the air, showing openness to auditing the Federal Reserve and accusing Democrats of “treason.” Musk, the Tesla CEO who has become perhaps President Donald Trump’s most influential adviser, spoke about his crusade to cut government spending and downsize the federal workforce with the administration’s Department of Government Efficiency. The entrepreneur was first announced earlier that day as a speaker, drawing huge cheers from activists gathered at the Conservative Political Action Conference. Before his appearance, he met with Argentine President Javier Milei, who has been frequently praised by Musk and popularized the power tool while campaigning in 2023 and proposing slashing public spending. After Musk appeared…
Related Posts
Prolific offender having hearing after over whether his Charter rights were violated
February 21, 2025 21
By Keith Lacey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Penticton Herald A court proceeding is underway at the…
‘We need to be strong’: Music producer Bob Ezrin boasts of Canadian pride after performing arts award
February 21, 2025 29
By Cassandra Szklarski Veteran music producer Bob Ezrin says he’s “beyond proud” to be among this…