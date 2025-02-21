National News
Prince Graham lawyer calls for mistrial

February 21, 2025 23 views

By Jacqueline St. Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor Editors note:  This article originally reported the defense for Prince Graham seeking a mistrial for the, accused of  the murder of a Toronto man in M’Chigeeng First Nation. We wish to clarify that the mistrial was declared on the same day as this news story was published in the weekly edition of The Manitoulin Expositor. The mistrial was ultimately declared after Graham dismissed his lawyer, leading to legal complications that prevented the trial from proceeding. The jury was discharged, and a new trial date will be set in Superior assignment court in Gore Bay. Further updates on the case will be provided as they become available. SUDBURY—The first-degree murder trial for Prince Almando Graham has taken a significant turn…

