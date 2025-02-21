National News
B.C. Conservative MLA says drug crisis cost lives of four relatives

February 21, 2025 24 views

By Marcy Nicholson -CP-The House Leader of the Opposition B.C. Conservatives has described the “unsurmountable” price paid by her family in the province’s toxic drug crisis, which she said had claimed the lives of three of her cousins and a niece. A’aliya Warbus said in question period in the B.C. Legislature on Thursday that she had lost two of her brothers, a niece and a nephew, but later clarified to reporters that the male relatives were all her first cousins. She told the legislature that just last week she attended a memorial for one cousin who died from “a lethal dose of drugs” a year ago. “Not only did it take two of my brothers, but also my niece, who died alone in a tent, in one of the tent…

