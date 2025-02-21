What to know about Fort Knox’s gold depository

By Rebecca Reynolds LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — President Donald Trump says Elon Musk will be looking at Fort Knox, the legendary depository in Kentucky for American gold reserves, to make sure the gold is still there. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says there is an audit every year and that “all the gold is present and accounted for.” The United States Bullion Depository at Fort Knox has stored precious metal bullion reserves for the United States since 1937 and has become synonymous for secure and well protected. Along with protecting gold reserves, Fort Knox is currently also used as the Army’s human resources command center, and it hosts the Army’s largest annual training event each summer. “We’re going to open up the the doors. We’re going to inspect Fort Knox,” Trump…



