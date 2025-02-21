National News
The Latest: Judge declines to halt Trump administration’s federal workers layoffs

February 21, 2025

-AP-A federal judge on Thursday refused to temporarily block the Trump administration’s mass layoff of federal workers while a lawsuit brought by five unions moves forward. U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper found the unions must bring their claims under federal employment law rather than in district court. Earlier Thursday, the Senate voted to confirm Kash Patel as FBI director, a decision that places him atop the nation’s premier federal law enforcement agency, despite concerns from Democrats over his qualifications and the prospect that he would do President Donald Trump’s bidding. Here’s the latest: Musk shows openness to auditing Federal Reserve Musk suggested he was open to auditing the Federal Reserve and accused Democrats of “treason” as he drew cheers from activists gathered at the Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington….

