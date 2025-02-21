National News
Wikwemikong Police ink $112 million funding agreement

February 21, 2025 22 views

By Jacqueline St. Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter WIIKWEMKOONG—A new era of stability and security has arrived for the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) with the signing of a landmark funding agreement. This historic deal, reached with Canada’s Ministry of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness and the Solicitor General of Ontario, represents a $112 million investment over 10 years—an unprecedented commitment to First Nations policing. For the first time in history, WTPS can engage in long-term, strategic planning rather than operating under short-term, unstable agreements. This transformative funding secures critical resources, enhances officer capacity and strengthens public safety across the territory. “This agreement is a paradigm shift for public safety in our community,” said Ron Gignac, chief of police, WTPS. “For the first time, it allows us to plan both…

