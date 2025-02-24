A running list of Ontario election promises in campaign for snap Feb. 27 vote

-CP-A running list of election promises announced by the Ontario Progressive Conservatives, NDP, Liberals and Greens in the province’s snap election campaign. The vote is set for Feb. 27. Progressive Conservatives Feb. 23 on critical minerals: Spend $500 million over three years on a fund to incentivize projects and leverage more private capital in the critical minerals processing space. Feb. 22 on First Nations: Put an additional $70 million into the Aboriginal Participation Fund to help train workers so they can benefit directly from critical mineral development. Launch a new, $3-billion program to support First Nations equity participation in several sectors, billed as a tripling of an existing loan guarantee program. Feb. 20 on interprovincial trade: Remove all of Ontario’s remaining party-specific exemptions under the Canada Free Trade Agreement. Enable…



