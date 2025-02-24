National News
ticker

Tsleil-Waututh Nation youth artist picked for national Pink Shirt Day design

February 24, 2025 47 views

By Abby Luciano, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A design crafted by a 13-year-old from the səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation) will be featured across Canada as a powerful symbol of kindness and respect. Kadence Lánahmats George’s butterfly design was selected as the official artwork for this year’s national anti-bullying campaign, Pink Shirt Day Canada. The pink and purple kilila, butterfly in hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓, ties back into Indigenous values of respect, kindness, inclusivity and community, fitting into the campaign’s message. “I really like butterflies. In my mindset, butterflies are so pure of kindness, something about them touches me,” George said. Killia embody the spirit of Nəc̄əmat, where togetherness and collective strength are celebrated, she said. George first heard about the Pink Shirt Day design contest through the Tsleil-Waututh siʔáḿθət School’s art therapist. George then…

