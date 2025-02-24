Land For Homes discusses importance of knowledge and community context

By Kira Wronska Dorward, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Nunavut is taking another small step in addressing the housing crisis. Land for Homes (L4H) brought together representatives from several groups including Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI), Nunavut Housing Corporation (NHC), Nunavut Association of Municipalities (NAM), regional Inuit associations, development corporations, and all levels of government to talk about challenges and collaborations to remove barriers to access housing. L4H is a partnership between NTI, NAM and NHC and the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation since 2023. Wayne Olsen, project lead with Arctic Strategies Consulting, said having conversations about housing in Nunavut is always important. “There’s a lot of pressure on finding land for housing over the next five to eight years,” he said. “All of the partners involved in planning and preparing and…



