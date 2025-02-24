National News
Land For Homes discusses importance of knowledge and community context

February 24, 2025 43 views

By Kira Wronska Dorward, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Nunavut is taking another small step in addressing the housing crisis. Land for Homes (L4H) brought together representatives from several  groups including Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI), Nunavut Housing  Corporation (NHC), Nunavut Association of Municipalities (NAM), regional  Inuit associations, development corporations, and all levels of  government to talk about challenges and collaborations to remove  barriers to access housing. L4H is a partnership between NTI, NAM and NHC and the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation since 2023. Wayne Olsen, project lead with Arctic Strategies Consulting, said  having conversations about housing in Nunavut is always important. “There’s a lot of pressure on finding land for housing over the next  five to eight years,” he said. “All of the partners involved in planning  and preparing and…

