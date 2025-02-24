MLA wants GN to assist in replacing Igloolik arena destroyed by fire

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News A week after a fire destroyed the Kipsigak Arena in Igloolik, Aggu MLA Joanna Quassa is calling on the Government of Nunavut to contribute to building a new facility. “The arena is absolutely not worth trying to renovate,” Quassa said Thursday in an interview. “It would be wonderful if [the] GN could contribute to the hamlet’s needs for funding or … whatever resources they may have where they can help the community to rebuild an arena.” Workers use heavy equipment at the site of the Kipsigak Arena in Igloolik, which was destroyed in a fire Feb. 12. (Photo courtesy of Nunavut RCMP) Igloolik firefighters spent much of Feb. 12 extinguishing flames at Kipsigak Arena, which also housed Artcirq’s BlackBox Studio. Nunavut…



