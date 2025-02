Man facing impaired dangerous driving charges

BRANT COUNTY, ON – Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a Brantford resident with impaired and dangerous driving charges in a motor vehicle collision. Brant OPP responded to a call involving a single motor vehicle collision in parking lot off of Powerline Road February 22, 2025, at about 11:10 p.m.. OPP have charged Cody Henry, 34, of Brantford is charged under the Criminal Code with: Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) Dangerous Operation A 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day vehicle impoundment was initiated as per statute. The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Brantford on March 6, 2025. …



