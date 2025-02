Two charged in Carry the Kettle murders

By Ryan Kiedrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator Four charges of First Degree Murder have been laid against 18-year-old Darrius Racette and a 15-year-old young offender in the murders of four people on the Carry The Kettle First Nation February 4. In a news conference at RCMP Depot in Regina on Wednesday, Inspector Ashley St. Germaine, Senior Investigative Officer with the Saskatchewan RCMP, Major Crimes Branch officially declared that 18-year-old Darrius Racette has been charged with four counts first-degree murder. The following day the 15-year-old youth was also charged with four counts of first degree murder. “Continued investigation into the quadruple homicides that occurred on Carry the Kettle Nakota Nation on Feb. 4 has resulted in the arrest of two individuals,” St. Germaine told reporters. “Both were taken into…



