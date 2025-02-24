First Nations must not be forgotten amid Trump threats, outgoing Chief Picard says

By Maura Forrest -CP-Indigenous people risk being pushed aside as Canada looks to defend itself against a possible trade war with the United States, says an outgoing regional chief of the Assembly of First Nations. Ghislain Picard, who has represented the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador since 1992, is concerned by Quebec Premier François Legault’s recent promise to accelerate energy and construction projects to bolster the province’s economy in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats. “It seems like the government of Quebec is trying to stage a response that has not a single consideration for First Nations peoples and their role,” he said in a recent interview. “But we shouldn’t forget the fact that we have to sit down with First Nations and get their approval.”…
