B.C. RCMP investigates swastika graffiti on tribal building as hate crime

February 24, 2025 44 views

-CP-Mounties in Fort St. John, B.C., say they’re investigating graffiti including swastikas spray painted on the Treaty 8 Tribal Association building as a hate crime. Staff Sgt. Scott Watson says in a statement that police are in the process of obtaining video surveillance from surrounding businesses to assist with timelines and trying to identify suspects. Videos from local media show swastikas and profanities spray painted on the walls of the First Nation building in the city. Police say they received a report Sunday afternoon that the swastikas and a “derogatory message” were spray painted onto an exterior wall sometime in the overnight hours. The graffiti, which has since been painted over, was denounced this week by political leaders. B.C.’s Indigenous Relations Minister Christine Boyle said “hate crimes, racist remarks and…

