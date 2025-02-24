National News
Randy Boissonnault’s former company ineligible for government contracts for 5 years

February 24, 2025 54 views

By The Canadian Press staff The company that was co-founded by former federal cabinet minister Randy Boissonnault is now barred from doing business with the federal government until 2030. Global Health Imports was suspended in November and has been deemed ineligible for contracts with the government. The company, which Boissonnault started before he was elected in 2021, was at the centre of a series of scandals that eventually forced the Edmonton MP to quit cabinet. This fall, the National Post revealed that the company described itself as wholly Indigenous-owned to apply for government contracts that were meant for Indigenous businesses. Boissonnault said he did not know that claim was made, but he also came under fire over his shifting claims to Indigenous identity. In November, Boissonnault stepped down from cabinet…

