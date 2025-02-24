First Nations oppose territorial claims in Heiltsuk constitution

By Andie Mollins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Williams Lake Tribune Three First Nations in B.C. are asking the Heiltsuk Nation to meet and resolve territorial matters before finalizing the adoption of their written constitution. In a Feb. 18 letter to the Heiltsuk Nation, the Nuxalk, Kitasoo Xai’xais and Wuikinuxv nations said they “strongly disagree” with the territorial claims made in the Haíɫzaqv Constitution, approved by Heiltsuk members in a referendum which concluded on Feb. 20. The letter, signed off by leadership of the three nations, explained they were compelled to unite in a request to the Heiltsuk to correct the “inaccurate and historically false statement” within their constitution which asserts territorial claims in regions the nations said are their own, undisputed traditional territories. The leaders stated they have held…



