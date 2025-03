A federal inmate transferred to Oklahoma to be put to death

-AP-Federal prison officials transferred an inmate to Oklahoma custody so that he can be executed for a 1999 killing, following through on President Donald Trump’s sweeping executive order to more actively support the death penalty. George John Hanson, 60, was moved from a federal prison in Louisiana to the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, Oklahoma, over the weekend, Oklahoma Department of Corrections spokeswoman Kay Thompson confirmed Monday. Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond sought Hanson’s transfer earlier this year, and Trump’s new Attorney General Pam Bondi ordered his transfer last month. Drummond said his office is expected to request an execution date for Hanson later this year. Hanson’s attorneys in the Federal Public Defender’s Office in Oklahoma sought to prevent his transfer from federal custody. They also have argued that Hanson…



