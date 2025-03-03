Another earthquake shakes awake some British Columbians

B.C.-CP-An earthquake has shaken awake some B.C. residents, the latest in a series of tremors for the province. Earthquakes Canada says the 4.1 magnitude earthquake was detected at 5:02 a.m. PST roughly 44 kilometres northeast of Victoria, B.C., and 75 kilometres southeast of Vancouver but it isn’t believed to have caused any damage. The agency says the quake would have been lightly felt around Victoria and Vancouver, and by 6 a.m. more than 1,500 people had reported feeling the quake to the agency. Many people also took to social media to report being shaken awake by the tremor. The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center says there is no tsunami risk from the earthquake. On Feb. 21, a 4.7 magnitude quake was widely felt across southern B.C. including Victoria and Vancouver…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice