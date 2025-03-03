National News
‘If more women are part of the decision-making, I think we would all live in a better world’

March 3, 2025 45 views

By Kira Wronska Dorward, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Recently-appointed Nunavut Senator Nancy Karetak-Lindell was born in what was then called Eskimo Point, Northwest Territories, in 1967. “I had a wonderful childhood,” she says. “My world was my community, my family. We had not very much contact with the outside world in those days.” Karetak-Lindell was fortunate to be able to stay in the local community, now called Arviat, up until Grade 8, after which she attended residential school in Yellowknife. “Those days, they did not send students [from Kivalliq] home for Christmas, so we stayed in Yellowknife… [I spent] a lot of time away from home. That was the most difficult time.” From a small and close-knit community, the drastic change to a very regimented life “was absolutely…

