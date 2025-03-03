‘Fantastic’ response to animal clinic in Far North

By Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com FORT ALBANY – A southern Ontario animal rescue is making a pawsitive impact in the Far North. A team of volunteers from Precious Paws Rescue recently travelled to Fort Albany First Nation to provide essential veterinary care to dogs and cats. The four-day February clinic offered wellness exams, vaccinations, parasite prevention, and spay-neuter surgeries to help control the dog population and improve animal health. Precious Paws Rescue is a non-profit, all-breed dog rescue based in Simcoe County. Founded in 2006 by Cassandra Hauck, the organization is entirely volunteer-run, with no paid staff and no government funding. “I’ve been involved in animal rescue since a very young age. I started out working in humane societies and went to school to become a veterinary technician….



