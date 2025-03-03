Teenage boy charged with murder in stabbing death on First Nation in Manitoba

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder after the stabbing death of a man from a First Nation west of Winnipeg. Police say a vehicle carrying an injured man pulled up to the Long Plain detachment of the Manitoba First Nations Police Service on Feb. 24. They say the vehicle stopped at a home in Long Plain First Nation to drop someone off when a boy exited the home to confront the victim, allegedly over stolen property. Police say the boy allegedly got in the vehicle and stabbed the man. After the stop at the police station, the 26-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he died. The Manitoba First Nations Police Service and RCMP are investigating. This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3,…
