National News
ticker

Dow drops nearly 650 points on worries that Trump’s latest tariffs will slow the economy more

March 3, 2025 39 views

By Stan Choe NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks tumbled Monday and wiped out even more of their gains since President Donald Trump ’s election in November, after he said that tariffs announced earlier on Canada and Mexico would take effect within hours. The S&P 500 dropped 1.8% after Trump said there was “no room left” for negotiations that could lower the tariffs set to begin Tuesday for imports from Canada and Mexico. Trump had already delayed the tariffs once before to allow more time for talks. Trump’s announcement dashed hopes on Wall Street that he would choose a less painful path for global trade, and it followed the latest warning signal on the U.S. economy’s strength. Monday’s loss shaved the S&P 500’s gain since Election Day down to just…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Teenage boy charged with murder in stabbing death on First Nation in Manitoba

March 3, 2025 38

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder after the stabbing death of a man…

Read more
National News

‘Fantastic’ response to animal clinic in Far North

March 3, 2025 38

By Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com FORT ALBANY – A southern Ontario animal rescue is…

Read more