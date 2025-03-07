National News
Manitoba drops ‘God Save The King’ rule at school, tries to enshrine school nutrition

March 7, 2025 31 views

By Steve Lambert The Manitoba government put forward sweeping changes to the school day Thursday — eliminating a requirement to sing “God Save The King,” paving the way for more Indigenous instruction, and enshrining its school nutrition program in a way that one expert called constitutionally dubious. One of several bills introduced in the legislature would, if passed into law, eliminate a little-known rule that says students should sing “God Save The King” every school day. The provision has not been enforced in decades but was recently revived in the Mountain View School Division in western Manitoba. The move was met with public opposition from those who said it was not consistent with truth and reconciliation measures. Thursday’s bill was applauded by Scott Lynxleg, a school trustee in the Mountain…

