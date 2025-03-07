National News
Six Nations Police charge Mississauga man in arson

March 7, 2025 39 views

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-A 24-year old Mississauga man is facing charges in connection with an arson investigation at Six Nations of the Grand River. The charges came after Six Nations Police (SNP),  Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) West Region Canine Unit and Six Nations Fire and Emergency Services, responded to a Third Line Road structure fire at about 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, March 2, 2025. An investigation determined a fire had been set intentionally to a structure. The fire caused minor exterior damage to the building. No injuries were reported. SNP arrested a man Wednesday, March 5, 2025,  without incident at a Fourth Line address in Ohsweken. As a result of the investigation, Daryoush Khosravi, 24 from Mississauga, was charged with the following Criminal Code offences: Arson – damage…

