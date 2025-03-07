Six Nations Police charge Mississauga man in arson

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-A 24-year old Mississauga man is facing charges in connection with an arson investigation at Six Nations of the Grand River. The charges came after Six Nations Police (SNP), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) West Region Canine Unit and Six Nations Fire and Emergency Services, responded to a Third Line Road structure fire at about 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, March 2, 2025. An investigation determined a fire had been set intentionally to a structure. The fire caused minor exterior damage to the building. No injuries were reported. SNP arrested a man Wednesday, March 5, 2025, without incident at a Fourth Line address in Ohsweken. As a result of the investigation, Daryoush Khosravi, 24 from Mississauga, was charged with the following Criminal Code offences: Arson – damage…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice