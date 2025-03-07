Grassy Narrows begins construction of mercury care home

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer After years of fighting for mercury poisoning redress, the Grassy Narrows First Nation broke ground on a mercury care home and wellness centre yesterday. Ninety per cent of the people of Grassy Narrows, also known as Asubpeeschoseewagong Netum Anishinabek, have some level of mercury poisoning, which is also passed from mother to child. The 6,500-square-foot facility will integrate traditional healing practices with modern medical care, including assisted living support, rehabilitation and traditional healing with health professionals working together to care for the patient. “Many times, elders and community members who have been significantly affected are also forced to live outside the community because of the complex care that they need to receive,” said Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu. Minister Patty…



