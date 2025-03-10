National News
Indigenous housing funds hinge on forming agency

March 10, 2025 44 views

By Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal About $2.5 billion remaining in budgeted federal funds for Indigenous housing projects is expected to eventually flow, but not until a new agency for allocating those funds is in operation, Canada Mortgage and House Corp. (CMHC) said this week. A CMHC spokesman said that in 2024, CMHC began accepting proposals from Indigenous proponents to establish the new National Indigenous Housing Centre, which has yet to be announced. “CMHC is in the process of negotiating a service agreement as part of this request for proposals,” the spokesman said in an email. On Thursday, the Canadian Housing and Renewal Association’s Indigenous caucus said they were concerned about the delay in having the funds allocated. Lingering issues that particularly impact Indigenous people — including…

