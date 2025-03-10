National News
Timeline of 4 women slain in Winnipeg, demands to search landfill for remains

March 10, 2025 43 views

-CP-The RCMP said Friday that remains found at a landfill north of Winnipeg have been identified as belonging to Morgan Harris, one of two slain First Nations women who search teams have been looking for at the site since December. The women and two others were the victims of a serial killer in Winnipeg. Here is a timeline of the case: March 15, 2022 — Police say an unidentified woman is killed on or around this date. May 1, 2022 — Morgan Harris, a member of Long Plain First Nation living in Winnipeg, is last seen in the area of Main Street and Henry Avenue north of the city’s downtown. Police say the 39-year-old was killed on or around this date. May 4, 2022 — Police say Marcedes Myran, 26,…

