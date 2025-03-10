National News
Remains found in Manitoba landfill confirmed to be murder victim Morgan Harris

March 10, 2025 41 views

-CP-Remains found during a search of a Winnipeg-area landfill have been identified as belonging to the victim of a serial killer, RCMP announced Friday. A statement from the Manitoba government said the family of 39-year-old Morgan Harris was notified of the finding. “We found my mother,” Cambria Harris posted online after the announcement. “Please keep our families in your hearts tonight and every day going forward as we trust this process.” Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said last week that possible remains had been found during a search of the Prairie Green landfill and that tests were being done to identify them. “Morgan Harris we honour you,” Kinew said on X after Friday’s announcement. The government statement said another set of remains was part of the recovery, and more information would…

