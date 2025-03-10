National News
Indigenous people ‘feel the brunt’ of trade war as ‘B.C.’ presents 2025 budget

March 10, 2025 44 views

By Spencer Sacht Lund, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews Amidst a looming trade war, the “B.C.” government presented its latest budget earlier this week — focused on safeguarding the provincial economy against American tariffs. But Indigenous leaders warned they are being excluded from measures to defend the province from the international threat, particularly when it comes to resource development plans. “Any time that people are hurting through the economy, it’s really Indigenous people that feel the brunt,” Patrick Harriott, treasurer of the Métis Nation British Columbia (MNBC), told IndigiNews in an interview. Premier David Eby opened a 2025 budget presentation on lək̓ʷəŋən territories this week flanked by graphics emblazoned with “Buy B.C.” and “Buy Canadian.” His speech decried the Trump tariffs as well as the withdrawal of American military support…

