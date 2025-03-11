Inuit Child First Initiative extension a ‘relief,’ advocate says

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News The extension of the Inuit Child First Initiative came as a “relief” to Taya Tootoo, the Arctic Children and Youth Foundation executive director, who 10 days ago warned of a “humanitarian crisis” if the program’s funding expired. “It was just so good to hear that the communities will have some interim support while we figure out long-term proactive plans,” Tootoo said in an interview Monday. “Hearing from the front lines, the fear from the community of what was going to happen with their ability to support their children was quite traumatic” if the funding wasn’t extended, Tootoo said. The program’s funding had been set to expire on March 31, the end of the government’s current fiscal year. The federal government previously…



