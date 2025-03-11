Trudeau pushes for RCMP reform during final days in office

By Catherine Morrison OTTAWA-CP-During his final days in office, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pushing for long-promised reform to the RCMP. A government report released Monday, which highlights concerns about Canada’s capacity to meet “the new threat environment,” says it’s time to modernize the police service to focus on “the most serious forms of criminality.” It says the government’s vision should be to establish the RCMP as a “world class, intelligence-led, federal policing organization.” In an interview, Trudeau told CBC News that the RCMP is “strained” and that he has been “trying to do this since the very beginning.” The report, published on the Public Safety Canada website, made four key recommendations including asking the RCMP to focus on the most serious crimes affecting Canada, like those that transcend a…



